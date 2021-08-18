Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,372.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 418,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TALO opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.46.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

