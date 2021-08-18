Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 41.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after acquiring an additional 419,553 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.