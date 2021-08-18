Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 72.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,139,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,537,000 after purchasing an additional 478,248 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,620 shares of company stock worth $4,063,138. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,226.25 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

