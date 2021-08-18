Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $153.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.68.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

