Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,122 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 469.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 244,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 174,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 144,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

