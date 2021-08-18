PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$7.25

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 215.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

