Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.34 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $29.34 million and approximately $732,820.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,767,940,790 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,849,989 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

