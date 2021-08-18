PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.70 million-$62.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.84 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.98. 3,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,147. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. As a group, analysts expect that PROS will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.