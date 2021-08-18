ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVXY. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $920,000.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SVXY opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $58.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.