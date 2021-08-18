ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,742 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

SSO opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.03.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

