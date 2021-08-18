Proton (XPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.68 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. Proton has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00837557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00155035 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.