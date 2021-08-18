Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 224,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 236.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

