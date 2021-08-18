Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Lifted by Analyst

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 89.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

