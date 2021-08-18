Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GAN Limited Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAN in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $570.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.05. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769 in the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GAN by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 33.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GAN by 23.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAN by 1,985.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 163,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

