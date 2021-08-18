Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Advantest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

ATEYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Advantest stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58. Advantest has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $100.79.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

