Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

