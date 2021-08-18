Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Tire in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.93 billion.

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$260.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$260.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$192.00 and a 52 week high of C$275.00.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

