Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Middleby in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2021 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIDD. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

MIDD stock opened at $177.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

