Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Truist Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.