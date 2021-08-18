Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Cut by Analyst

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

AVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

