Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted by Analyst

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

NYSE:CPE opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.48.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

