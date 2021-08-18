Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted by Analyst

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.
NYSE:CPE opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.48.
In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
