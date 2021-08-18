Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Cut by Cormark

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$3.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.50 million and a PE ratio of 32.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.62. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.