Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Decreased by Analyst

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavor Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.38.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 26.04. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,458,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,156,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

