Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Utz Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

