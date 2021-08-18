Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Issued By Desjardins

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Get Metro alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$63.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.26. The firm has a market cap of C$15.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.