Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketWise Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketWise in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the newsletter publisher will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MarketWise’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in MarketWise by 50.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

