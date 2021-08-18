QIWI (QIWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, analysts expect QIWI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40. QIWI has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIWI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QIWI were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

