QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $700,241.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $700,241.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00129005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00148730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.29 or 0.99985760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.01 or 0.00886524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

