Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Shares Up 53.9%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF)’s share price shot up 53.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.50 and last traded at $168.50. 767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $109.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

