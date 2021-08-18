Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

QLYS traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. 3,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,341. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,790 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.