Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.04). Quantum posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Quantum by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quantum by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quantum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Quantum by 34.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 663,516 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quantum by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 137,679 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,264. The company has a market capitalization of $316.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61. Quantum has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.47.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

