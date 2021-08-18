Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

