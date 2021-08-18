QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 341,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,797. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.