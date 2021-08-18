QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 341,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,797. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.