Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $405,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

