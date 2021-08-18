RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by TheStreet

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $31.76 on Monday. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in RadNet by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 430.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of RadNet by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

