RAI Finance Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $33.68 million and $8.69 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00126035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00150844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,918.48 or 0.99958421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.00880021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.