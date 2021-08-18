Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RAIN. Guggenheim began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

RAIN stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 269,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,113,275.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 121,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,944,456.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 710,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,789.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.