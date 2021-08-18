Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New $16.19 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 91,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,192,000.

Separately, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.