Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New $7.89 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 135,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

