Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0011 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $1,562.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00125938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,263.08 or 1.00007137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00885856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

