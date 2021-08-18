Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

RGLD opened at $113.44 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $140.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 49.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.