Raymond James Lowers The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to C$20.00

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $12.55 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,696,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,020,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

