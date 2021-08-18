Raymond James Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MI.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

MI.UN opened at C$24.23 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$15.84 and a one year high of C$25.41. The stock has a market cap of C$878.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.99.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

