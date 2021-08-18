Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

NYSE:RYN opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.