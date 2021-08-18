Raze Network (RAZE) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00150276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,663.55 or 1.00003169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00885963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.23 or 0.06827321 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,461,600 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

