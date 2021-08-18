RE Advisers Corp Boosts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.11% of Integer worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $228,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,834. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,446 shares of company stock worth $1,322,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

