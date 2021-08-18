RE Advisers Corp Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $38,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

TJX stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.59.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

