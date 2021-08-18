RE Advisers Corp Decreases Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

RE Advisers Corp cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Summit Materials worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

SUM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.10.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

