RE Advisers Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $54,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

BSX stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. 278,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,114,843. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 136.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

