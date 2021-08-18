RE Advisers Corp Purchases 5,900 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RE Advisers Corp raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $92,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.81. 191,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $208.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

